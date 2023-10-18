Pulkit Samrat Reveals Mumbai Police Suspected Him To Be Drunk-Driving Multiple Times Due To THIS Reason

Bollywood actor Pulkit Samrat recently recalled how during his early days in Mumbai, he used to get caught by cops all the time because they felt he was drunk-driving. He also revealed how he was overwhelmed, surprised and shocked all at the same time when he moved to the city from Delhi.

During a recent interview, Pulkit revealed that the first car which he got for himself in Mumbai was a red sedan with tinted glass and a special '500' number plate.

He added that he would always play loud music in his car, and the cops would stop him at every checkpoint because of the way his car looked. "Delhi ki gaadi lag rahi thi," he laughed.

He then went on to say how he was caught thrice in a single day at three consecutive check points while driving through Mumbai, only because of the "vibe" his car exuded.

He shared that the cops would think he was drunk driving, judging him by his car. "I cooperated with the cops at the first two check points, but when I was stopped at the third one, I told the official to check me once and for all and convey the message to further check points that the said car was not driven by a drunk person," he recalled and broke into a fit of laughter.

He also said that he assured that cop he had never touched alcohol in his life, so there was no question of him driving his car while being drunk.

"The cop actually conveyed my message to those ahead, and my car was allowed to pass peacefully at the following check points," he added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pulkit was recently seen in the film Fukrey 3, which has been a hit among the masses.

The film raked in more than Rs 100 crore globally. It also stars Richa Chadha and Varun Sharma in key roles.

