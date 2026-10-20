‘Publicly Humiliating An Artist Is Disheartening’: Rapper Badshah Backs Daler Mehndi After Uttarakhand Minister’s Stage Confrontation

Singer and rapper Badshah has come out in support of Daler Mehndi after the veteran singer was confronted by Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal on stage during a cultural event at the Kunjapuri Fair in Tehri Garhwal. Calling Mehndi a legend, Badshah criticised the public humiliation of an artist and said it was extremely disheartening to watch the way the veteran singer was treated.

Badshah took to his Instagram Story to share his thoughts, writing, “Daler Mehndi Paaji is a legend. Period.” He added, “You can express disappointment. But publicly humiliating an artist who has given so much to our music industry is extremely disheartening.”

Concluding his note, Badshah emphasised the importance of treating veteran artists with respect, writing, “Legends deserve dignity, especially when they're vulnerable.” He ended the message with the words, “Respect. Always.”

Several celebrities also have come out in support of Daler Mehndi after his on-stage confrontation with Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal sparked controversy. Singer Mika Singh defended his brother, singer Shaan, singer Palash Sen and singer Harshdeep Kaur also expressed support, calling for compassion and respect towards the veteran artist.

Mika Singh also revealed that Daler Mehndi had recently undergone major surgery and was not in the best of health when he performed at the event. Defending his brother, Mika said, “If he was not able to sing, he must have been unwell because he recently underwent a massive surgery.” He added, “My brother had told me not talk about this, but being a brother and a fan, I have the right to tell you the truth.” Mika also challenged those accusing Daler of drinking alcohol, saying, “I challenge anyone, if even one person can say ‘we have seen Daler drinking alcohol’, I will quit singing.”

Sharing the video of Mika on Instagram story, Kapil Sharma stood in support of Daler Mehndi. The comedian wrote, “All we need is to be a little kinder towards other. We don't know what someone is going through.”