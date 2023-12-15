Proud Dad Shah Rukh Khan Cheers On As Youngest Child AbRam Khan Mimics His Signature Pose

Shah Rukh Khan, along with his wife Gauri Khan and daughter and The Archies actor Suhana Khan, was seen entering Dhirubhai Ambani International School for the annual day celebration. SRK's youngest son, AbRam, who attends the school, participated in a skit for the event. The clean-shaven Dunki actor enthusiastically cheered and waved at his son during the latter's performance.

A notable moment in AbRam's skit occurred when he extended his arms wide, emulating the iconic gesture often associated with SRK in his films. He delivered a dialogue that closely echoed both his father's on-screen and off-screen persona.

AbRam Khan @iamsrk’s song doing his dad’s pose so cute. pic.twitter.com/Jicqm3oU3Z — Semsem (@Aasmaaa_akk) December 15, 2023

As you can see, AbRam says, "Give me a hug, I love hugs", a dialogue from his skit, which is immediately followed by the signature mandolin riffs from the song Tujhe Dekha To from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. The other cast members are seen giving AbRam, a hug each.

Meanwhile, a video on Instagram is already going viral, which draws parallels to a scene in SRK's Kal Ho Naa Ho, where the actor asks for hugs in his character as Aman Mathur.

The ecstatic father is seen cheering and beaming with pride watching his youngest child appear confident and innocent on the stage.

See the video below, where you will also catch a fleeting glimpse of Kareena Kapoor Khan, sipping some water, as she is seated behind SRK.

Soon after glimpses of AbRam's skits surfaced on social media, netizens are heaping praises for the young boy.

A user commented, "A proud father and mother. How beautifully lil Abram is playing a role. He's growing up so fast"

In the past, AbRam was seen in Farah Khan's Happy New Year towards the end credits as he is seen clapping hands and headbanging along with his father in the song Sharabi.

AbRam was welcomed into the Khan family via surrogacy. As a kid, he accompanied his dad during IPL matches in the past and glimpses of them in between matches have made for a heartwarming image.

