Project Hail Mary Box Office Collection Day 1 India: Ryan Gosling Starrer Takes Low Opening Amid Dhurandhar 2 Wave; Collects ₹2.20 Crore

Project Hail Mary Box Office Collection | Instagram

The Hollywood film Project Hail Mary was released in the US on March 20, 2026. But, to avoid the clash at the box office with Dhurandhar The Revenge, the film was released in India a week later, on March 26, 2026. However, clearly, the Dhurandhar 2 wave has affected the Ryan Gosling starrer, as the film has taken a low opening at the box office.

According to Sacnilk, the movie on its first day has collected Rs. 2.20 crore at the box office in India, which is surely not a great amount. The movie would have opened to better numbers if there had been no Dhurandhar 2 wave at the box office.

However, we cannot ignore that Project Hail Mary has received fewer screens, and the Hollywood moviegoers have been upset that the film didn't get more IMAX screens in India, as most of them have been occupied by Dhurandhar The Revenge.

It will be interesting to see if over the weekend, Project Hail Mary will show a jump at the box office or not. The reviews and the word of mouth have been positive, so we can expect the movie to collect better numbers during the first weekend.

Project Hail Mary Review

Project Hail Mary has received mostly positive reviews from critics. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 4 stars and wrote, "Project Hail Mary is not flawless, but it is invigorating. It reminds us that science fiction need not be weighed down by nihilism to be meaningful. By marrying intellect with emotion and spectacle with sincerity, it offers a cinematic experience that lingers. A slightly leaner cut might have elevated it from admirable to exceptional. Even so, it stands as a rare mainstream film that dares to be earnest without being naïve, and entertaining without being simplistic. In an age of calculated blockbusters, this one feels, quite remarkably, alive."