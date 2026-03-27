Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Report Day 8: Ranveer Singh's Film Crosses ₹1,000 Crore Globally, Beats Kalki 2898 AD & Jawan

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge or Dhurandhar 2 continued its dominant run at the box office, achieving yet another milestone on Day 8 of its release. The spy action thriller collected Rs 49.70 crore (net) on its second Thursday (March 26), benefitting from the Ram Navami holiday, which boosted footfall across theatres.

With this, the film’s total India net collection has reached Rs 674.17 crore, while its gross collection in India stands at Rs 805.32 crore. According to Sacnilk, internationally, the film has added Rs 261.92 crore to its tally, taking its worldwide gross collection to a massive Rs 1,067.24 crore in just eight days.

The film opened on a thunderous note with Rs 102.55 crore on Day 1 (March 19), followed by Rs 80.72 crore on Day 2. Over the weekend, collections surged further, with Rs 113 crore on Saturday and Rs 114.85 crore on Sunday. While weekday numbers saw a gradual dip - Rs 65 crore on Monday, Rs 56.60 crore on Tuesday, and Rs 48.75 crore on Wednesday - the film has maintained a strong hold overall.

The film has been breaking box office records daily and in another achievement, Dhurandhar 2 has now surpassed the lifetime India collections of several major blockbusters, including Stree 2, Chhaava, and Kantara: Chapter 1. More notably, it has overtaken Jawan (Rs 640.25 crore) and Kalki 2898 AD (Rs 646.31 crore) in India net collections within just eight days of release.

The next target for the film is SS Rajamouli’s RRR, which had a lifetime India net collection of Rs 782.20 crore. Given the current momentum, trade analysts believe the film could achieve this feat soon.

Critically, the film has received largely positive reviews. The Free Press Journal awarded it 3 stars, stating, "Dhurandhar: The Revenge is a gripping, high-voltage drama that works largely because of Ranveer's powerhouse performance. Despite its slow patches and excessive gore, the film delivers enough thrills and emotion to keep audiences invested."

However, audience reactions remain mixed. While many have praised the film’s scale and performances, a section of viewers has criticised it, calling it propaganda.

Despite the divided word of mouth, the Aditya Dhar-directorial shows no signs of slowing down at the box office.