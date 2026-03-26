'I Hear Only Praises Of The Film': Aamir Khan On Dhurandhar 2 Success; Reveals He Is Yet To Watch Ranveer Singh Starrer - Watch Video

Aamir Khan On Dhurandhar 2 Success |

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar The Revenge is undoubtedly one of the most talked-about films of the year. Many Bollywood and South Indian celebrities have watched the film, and they have praised Dhurandhar 2 on social media. Recently, Aamir Khan attended International Film Festival Delhi, where his film Sitaare Zameen Par was screened. While interacting with the media, Aamir opened up about the success of Dhurandhar 2.

He said, "I believe it's doing really well. I have not seen the film yet. But, I hear only praises of the film. Dhurandhar 1 and now, Dhurandhar 2, both films have done exceptionally well, and my very best wishes to the team." Watch the video below...

#WATCH | Delhi | On 'Dhurandhar The Revenge' Movie, Actor Aamir Khan says, "...I've not seen the film yet, but I hear only praises of the film. Dhurandhar 1 and now Dhurandhar 2. Both the films have done exceptionally well, and my very best wishes to the team" pic.twitter.com/tfJupR8Gd3 — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2026

Aamir Khan On Sitaare Zameen Par Being Screened At IFFD

Further talking about his film being screened at the festival, Aamir said, "It is a real pleasure that our film Sitaare Zameen Par is being screened at the Delhi Film Festival, and I think this is the first year of the festival."

Sitaare Zameen Par, which was released last year, was a hit at the box office. Made on a reported budget of around Rs. 90 crore, the film collected Rs. 267.52 crore gross worldwide.

#WATCH | Delhi | Actor Aamir Khan says, "It's a real pleasure that our film Sitaare Zameen Par is being screened at the Delhi Film Festival and I think this is the first year of the festival...It's a very special piece of content because it looks at the real superstars. After… pic.twitter.com/uuZGbuuPzX — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2026

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar 2 is making a strong mark at the box office. In just seven days, the movie has crossed the Rs. 600 crore mark at the box office in India, and the worldwide gross collection has reached Rs. 1000 crore.

The film's total nett collection in India is Rs. 623.97 crore. It has already crossed the lifetime collection of movie like Stree 2 and Chhaava, and the Ranveer Singh starrer will soon beat Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan at the box office.

Dhurandhar part 1 had collected Rs. 840 crore, and it is the highest-grossing Bollywood film till date. The trade is expecting that Dhurandhar 2 will cross the Rs. 1000 crore mark at the box office in India.