‘Producer Is Looking For Someone They Can COMPROMISE With’: TGIKSS Fame Soundous Moufakir Recalls Her Casting Couch Experience (Exclusive)

Soundous Moufakir, known for her stint in shows like Splitsvilla, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 and more got in an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal and opened up on facing a ‘casting couch’ experience in the industry.

Speaking about the same, Soundous, who is now a part of the Kapil Sharma show on Netflix reveals how she was asked to ‘compromise’ with the producer of a project she went to audition for. The actress says, “I've had, like, two months ago there was a girl who was casting and she called me, and she's like, hey, there's this prime Amazon thing. You have to go for the audition. I was like, send me the script. She was like, no, no, you just go and meet the director I am speaking to him. So I told her can you please tell me more about you? So I know a little bit of your journey.”

“The moment I start telling her that I am a foreigner, this, the person was like, are you, like, ready to compromise? Because the producer of this movie is looking for someone they can compromise with, and this is how it goes. I was so shocked that actually it's not anymore something that goes behind the table. It's not anymore something that people just give you hints about. It's literally something that they say face to face, you know? Without shame? So it's becoming very transactional,” the actress concludes.

For the uninformed, Soundous, who made her debut in the world of entertainment with Splitsvilla, later went ahead to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 where she was hailed for her performance.