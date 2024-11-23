 ‘Producer Is Looking For Someone They Can COMPROMISE With’: TGIKSS Fame Soundous Moufakir Recalls Her Casting Couch Experience (Exclusive)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment‘Producer Is Looking For Someone They Can COMPROMISE With’: TGIKSS Fame Soundous Moufakir Recalls Her Casting Couch Experience (Exclusive)

‘Producer Is Looking For Someone They Can COMPROMISE With’: TGIKSS Fame Soundous Moufakir Recalls Her Casting Couch Experience (Exclusive)

Soundous Moufakir, last seen in TGIKSS, got in an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal and recalled her casting couch experience in the entertainment industry.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Saturday, November 23, 2024, 10:28 PM IST
article-image

Soundous Moufakir, known for her stint in shows like Splitsvilla, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 and more got in an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal and opened up on facing a ‘casting couch’ experience in the industry.

Read Also
Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Fame Soundous Moufakir Reveals Her Biggest Fear: 'Feels Like You Are Dying'
article-image

Speaking about the same, Soundous, who is now a part of the Kapil Sharma show on Netflix reveals how she was asked to ‘compromise’ with the producer of a project she went to audition for. The actress says, “I've had, like, two months ago there was a girl who was casting and she called me, and she's like, hey, there's this prime Amazon thing. You have to go for the audition. I was like, send me the script. She was like, no, no, you just go and meet the director I am speaking to him. So I told her can you please tell me more about you? So I know a little bit of your journey.”

“The moment I start telling her that I am a foreigner, this, the person was like, are you, like, ready to compromise? Because the producer of this movie is looking for someone they can compromise with, and this is how it goes. I was so shocked that actually it's not anymore something that goes behind the table. It's not anymore something that people just give you hints about. It's literally something that they say face to face, you know? Without shame? So it's becoming very transactional,” the actress concludes.

Read Also
Karanvir Bohra 'Not Sorry' After 'Objectifying' Soundous Moufakir At Award Show (WATCH)
article-image

For the uninformed, Soundous, who made her debut in the world of entertainment with Splitsvilla, later went ahead to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 where she was hailed for her performance.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Election Results 2024: BJP's Historic Victory Driven By Ladki Bahin Yojana, Hindu Unity Slogans, And RSS Mobilisation
Maharashtra Election Results 2024: BJP's Historic Victory Driven By Ladki Bahin Yojana, Hindu Unity Slogans, And RSS Mobilisation
Maharashtra Election Results 2024: First-Time Candidate Varun Sardesai Of Shiv Sena (UBT) Clinches Victory In Vandre East Against Sitting MLA Zeeshan Siddique
Maharashtra Election Results 2024: First-Time Candidate Varun Sardesai Of Shiv Sena (UBT) Clinches Victory In Vandre East Against Sitting MLA Zeeshan Siddique
Thane Assembly Election Results 2024: From Eknath Shinde To Rais Shaikh, Know Constituency-Wise Winners
Thane Assembly Election Results 2024: From Eknath Shinde To Rais Shaikh, Know Constituency-Wise Winners
VIDEO: Indian Railways Imposes ₹1 Lakh Fine On Catering Service For Overcharging Passengers For Water Bottle; Know How To Register Complain
VIDEO: Indian Railways Imposes ₹1 Lakh Fine On Catering Service For Overcharging Passengers For Water Bottle; Know How To Register Complain

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘Producer Is Looking For Someone They Can COMPROMISE With’: TGIKSS Fame Soundous Moufakir...

‘Producer Is Looking For Someone They Can COMPROMISE With’: TGIKSS Fame Soundous Moufakir...

Video: Shabana Azmi Receives Standing Ovation For Her 50-Year Cinema Journey At Festival Des 3...

Video: Shabana Azmi Receives Standing Ovation For Her 50-Year Cinema Journey At Festival Des 3...

'Sab EVM Ka Khel Hai': Bigg Boss Fame Ajaz Khan Reacts After Getting Only 155 Votes For Versova Seat...

'Sab EVM Ka Khel Hai': Bigg Boss Fame Ajaz Khan Reacts After Getting Only 155 Votes For Versova Seat...

Hina Khan Praises Salman Khan After Meeting Him On Bigg Boss 18 Set: 'He Sat With Me For 1 Hour,...

Hina Khan Praises Salman Khan After Meeting Him On Bigg Boss 18 Set: 'He Sat With Me For 1 Hour,...

Pak Influencer Mathira Claims Her Alleged Viral S*x Videos Were AI-Generated: 'I'm Bold But I Know...

Pak Influencer Mathira Claims Her Alleged Viral S*x Videos Were AI-Generated: 'I'm Bold But I Know...