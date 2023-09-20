 Priyanka Chopra Shares Heartwarming Pictures Of Daughter Malti Marie With Ganpati Bappa
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentPriyanka Chopra Shares Heartwarming Pictures Of Daughter Malti Marie With Ganpati Bappa

Priyanka Chopra Shares Heartwarming Pictures Of Daughter Malti Marie With Ganpati Bappa

Malti’s toy Ganesha is placed beside a Ganpati idol at their home temple.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, September 20, 2023, 10:37 AM IST
article-image
Priyanka Chopra Shares Heartwarming Pictures Of Daughter Malti Marie With Ganpati Bappa Plushie |

Priyanka Chopra on Wednesday gave her fans a glimpse of her daughter Malti Marie celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with her toy Ganesha. Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared a series of pictures from the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations and revealed how her daughter carries her toy Ganesha everywhere she goes.

In the first picture, Malti can be seen dressed in a white dress. What grabbed the attention was the cute bangles and a bindi for a Ganesh Chaturthi look. In one of the photos, Malti’s toy Ganesha is placed beside a Ganpati idol at their home temple. The last image beautifully captured the mother-daughter duo. Priyanka can be seen in a dark pink kurta that she paired with cream pants as she gives a tight hug to Malti.

Sharing the pictures, “A girl and her Ganpati Always with us.. wherever we go.. #ganpatibappamorya #ganeshchaturthi.”

Read Also
Alia Bhatt To Ananya Panday: Celebs Grab Eyeballs In Red At Ambani Ganeshotsav
article-image

Soon after Priyanka posted the pictures, fans and followers swamped down the comment section and dropped red hearts and fire emoticons.
One of the users wrote, “She has grown so much and beautiful just like mama and papa.”

Another user commented, “he’s the most beautiful and precious baby ever.”

“So much proud of you ma’am that you’re raising your baby girl with all the Indian rituals she’s so little cute. princess. I wish one she’ll role the world like her mom. Ganapati bappa moray,” another commented.

Priyanka and Nick got married in a Christian and Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018. In January 2022, the two announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy. 

Read Also
Priyanka Chopra Gives A Glimpse Of Daughter Malti Marie's 'Play Date' With Friends (PHOTOS)
article-image

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka recently came up with 'Citadel', which was created by The Russo Brothers. The action-packed show revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka) of the global spy agency 'Citadel.’ She will share screen space with John Cena and Idris Elba in 'Heads Of State'. 'Nobody' filmmaker Ilya Naishuller is directing off a script by Josh Appelbaum and Andre Nemec, with an initial draft by Harrison Query based on Query's original idea.

Read Also
"Life Is.. Cannot Put Any Value..": Priyanka Chopra On Jaahnavi Kandula's Death
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Varun Dhawan Visits Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja, Gets Giant Silver Modak As Prasad

Varun Dhawan Visits Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja, Gets Giant Silver Modak As Prasad

Bollywood Celebs Who Opted For An Eco-Friendly Ganpati - Ayushmann To Anushka 

Bollywood Celebs Who Opted For An Eco-Friendly Ganpati - Ayushmann To Anushka 

Delhi HC Restrains Misuse Of Anil Kapoor's Personality Attributes Including The Iconic 'Jhakaas'

Delhi HC Restrains Misuse Of Anil Kapoor's Personality Attributes Including The Iconic 'Jhakaas'

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Check Out FIRST Photos From Couple's Mehendi Ceremony

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Check Out FIRST Photos From Couple's Mehendi Ceremony

Anupamaa: Gaurav Khanna Gets INJURED While Shooting Bedroom Scene With Rupali Ganguly - Details...

Anupamaa: Gaurav Khanna Gets INJURED While Shooting Bedroom Scene With Rupali Ganguly - Details...