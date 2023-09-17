Priyanka Chopra On Jaahnavi Kandula's Death | Instagram

Hollywood female actor, Priyanka Chopra posted a story on her Instagram account on the death of a 23-year-old Indian-origin student, Jaahnavi Kandula. The news of student's death has been trending across the globe since last week when the Seattle Police released a video. In the viral clip, a cop is joking on the tragic death of the deceased student. Jaahnavi was killed after being struck by a Seattle police patrol vehicle in the US this January.

On her Instagram story on Saturday, Priyanka shared a post along with a note, "It's appalling to learn that such a tragic incident that happened 9 months ago is only coming to light now. A life is a life. One cannot put any value on it."

In the video went viral the cop (Daniel) said "she is dead" before bursting out into laughter. Referring to Jaanhavi, he said, "No, it’s a regular person." Towards the end of the clip, he also said, through bursts of laughter, "Yeah, just write a check. Eleven thousand dollars. She was 26 anyway," misstating her age. “He further said, ‘She had limited value."

The deceased student hailed from Andhra Pradesh and was pursuing a master’s degree from the Northeastern University campus in South Lake Union. The University on Thursday awarded her degree Posthumously.

