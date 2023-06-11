Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable Pics Of Daughter Malti Marie In Lavender Lehenga

Actress Priyanka Chopra held a special puja at home on her father's death anniversary on June 10. The Citadel actress shared several photos to give a glimpse of the puja, however, her daughter Malti Marie's adorable pics in a lavender lehenga stole the show.

Priyanka shares cute photos of Malti Marie in lehenga

PeeCee took to Instagram to shared a couple of pictures of Malti Marie. In one of the photos, she is seen walking while holding someone's hand. "Someone found her belly button in her gorgeous lehenga," she captioned the picture.

The baby also wore a cute and small matching dupatta around her neck.

In the other photo, Malthi Marie is seen picking up flower petals from the floor after the puja. Along with the photo, Priyanka wrote, "Puja time, miss you Nana,"

Priyanka's father Dr Ashok Chopra died after battling cancer in 2013. He was a physician in the Indian Army.

In her memoir Unfinished, Priyanka had shared that she was diagnosed with depression soon after her father passed away. She mentioned that the period lasted for five years until she made a conscious decision to move from "a world of grey back into a world of vibrant colour".

Priyanka is married to singer Nick Jonas. They stay in Los Angeles with their daughter.

Priyanka's upcoming projects

PeeCee was recently seen in the coveted Russo Brothers' show Citadel, in which she shared the screen with Richard Madden.

She will be back in India real soon as she has Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa in her kitty, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

If reports are to be believed, she will also appear on Bear Grylls' adventure show Into The Wild.

