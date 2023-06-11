Priyanka Chopra Jonas Adds More Pictures To Her Brief Detour In Italy: SEE PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 11, 2023

After swooning the internet with her drop-dead gorgeous images in white, Priyanka Chopra Jonas added more photos on her gram to acquaint fans to her more relatable side. See what she shared

A day out with her friends in the fashionable city

A brunch

Some divine intervention doesn't hurt, right?

It indeed takes a team to make her look as gorgeous as she does

That Bvlgari is a steal

Aerated drinks with zero sugar, an ideal alternative

Enjoying her all-time favourite meal, a pepperoni pizza

