Priyanka Chopra reveals how Nick Jonas reacted when she asked about plans for first wedding anniversary

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas will be celebrating their first wedding anniversary this December. The duo who have been quite vocal about their life post marriage are expected to have a larger than life celebration.

Nickyanka have always given priority to each other’s work projects, but despite the hectic schedule the much in love couple finds time to spend together away from all the buzz around them. So what’s in store for their massive annual event?

In a recent interview, Priyanka was asked about her plans for her wedding anniversary to which she said that she has not planned anything yet. The Bajirao Mastani actress further revealed that when she asked Nick about the same, he said why she was asking so many questions. To which she replied with an 'Ok' and told him to plan it. Even after Priyanka insisted Nick to tell her the plans, he told her not to ask!