Priyanka Chopra on doing action sequences in Citadel: 'I have a scar on my eyebrow and...'

Priyanka Chopra in Citadel trailer | YouTube

The trailer of Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden's Citadel was officially shared by the makers a few days back. After impressing the audience by packing some punches and pulling off stunts, the actress has opened up about doing action sequences in the series.

Sharing her experience of doing the stunts in the show, Priyanka said that she worked with the best in business.

"I have a scar on my eyebrow and that’s courtesy Citadel. I don’t even cover it anymore and the stunts were amazing. I think Joe and Anthony brought the most incredible stunt team onto the show with their repertoire. They have worked with the best in the business. We were really lucky to work with people like that. Our stunt team was incredible," she said.

Priyanka also added that the action pieces are infused with drama and storytelling. "We get to see a lot about these characters, how they physically interact, not just great action sequences but there's drama at the heart of each one of them, so there's a story sort of interwoven in all the stunts. And that was just very cool and new for me," she added.

About Citadel

The 'Citadel' series is being created by Russo Brothers and it is set to drop on Amazon Prime Video on April 28 with two episodes, followed by a new episode released weekly every Friday through May 26.

The series also features Lesley Manville as Dahlia Archer, Osy Ikhile as Carter Spence, Ashleigh Cummings as Abby Conroy, Roland Møller as Anders Silje and Davik Silje, Caoilinn Springall as Hendrix Conroy, and more.

It will premiere in multiple languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.