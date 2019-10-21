Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas redefine #ChillingGoals with post-concert pictures

Los Angeles: Actress Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to show how she likes to cuddle with her husband and pop star Nick Jonas after a concert night.

On Sunday, Priyanka took to her Instagram Stories to show she and Nick are unwinding after a Jonas Brothers show.

"Post show chill with bae," she captioned the picture, in which Priyanka is seen cuddling up with her husband.

The duo was seated on the sofa while the photographer captured the couple from a top angle. Priyanka is seen in an all-black attire, while Nick looked dapper in his printed black hoodie and pants.