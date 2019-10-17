Watch: Priyanka Chopra's niece is so adorable we just want to gobble her up

It doesn’t matter how busy she is, Priyanka Chopra would still have time for her near and dear ones. To add to that, she is great with babies. You must have seen her many pictures with her niece Krishna Sky, who she totally dotes on! Nothing busts your stress more than a child’s company, really.
The actor took to Instagram to share a super adorable video where she plays with the little one in a pool. Their conversation is about who is cuter. Priyanka tells the baby the she is cute, but little Krishna would insist that her aunt is more cute. Actually, let’s tell you that you both are very cute!
For those unaware, Krishna is the daughter of Priyanka’s long-time stylist Divya Jyoti, whom she loves no less than her own family members!
Post the release of The Sky Is Pink, Priyanka is back to the US and had already resumed working. She has been also accompanying husband Nick Jonas for the Jonas brothers’ Happiness Begins tour. The actor will be next seen in We Can Be Heroes, a Netflix original directed by Robert Rodriguez.
