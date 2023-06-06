Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Virat Kohli To Appear On Bear Grylls' Adventure Show? Details Inside

After two successful seasons of 'Into The Wild', Bear Grylls, a face familiar on survival shows, is all geared up to return with a new set of adventures, and this time, he seems to have Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Virat Kohli on his list. The British adventurer is reportedly in talks with two of the biggest personalities and they have some new challenges waiting for them.

It is to be noted that Grylls is known for hosting some of the biggest names on his adventure show, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal.

The television show host, who takes on various adventures in the wild, has one of his biggest fanbases right here in India.

PeeCee, Virat Kohli approached by Bear Grylls?

According to a report in an entertainment portal, Grylls has expressed his desire to get PeeCee and Kohli on board his adventure-based show.

He informed that his team is in touch with the actress and the cricketer and if all goes well, then the audience might get to see the two on board his show.

Grylls stated how PeeCee and Kohli both come from different fields and yet both represent India on a global scale. He added that it will be a privilege for everyone to know the life and journey of the two stars.

Priyanka and Kohli's upcoming projects

PeeCee was recently seen in the coveted Russo Brothers' show 'Citadel', in which she shared the screen with Richard Madden.

She will be back in India real soon as she has Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa' in her kitty, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

On the other hand, Kohli was seen smashing centuries for his team Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2023 tournament until a few days back.

He is now a part of Team India's squad which will face Australia in the grand World Test Championship.