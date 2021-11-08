‘An adventure of a lifetime’: Vicky Kaushal shares first poster with Bear Grylls from ‘Into the Wild’

After superstar Ajay Devgn, Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal will be testing his survival instincts in the new season of Discovery Networks' Into the Wild with Bear Grylls.

The duo will be seen exploring the wild in Maldives.

Following the overwhelming success of the previous seasons featuring versatile actor Akshay Kumar, southern superstar Rajinikanth and honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vicky and Bear are all set to expect the unexpected whilst embarking on unprecedented challenges. This cult franchise will first premier on discovery+ app.

Sharing the first poster on Instagram, Vicky wrote, “An adventure of a lifetime with none other than survival expert @beargrylls, let's see what he has planned for me. 'Into The Wild', premieres on November 12, on @discoveryplusin”

Kaushal has been a part of the acting business for nine years now. The actor agrees that self-doubt is an integral part of being an artiste and that it helps them grow.

Vicky was last seen in 'Sardar Udham', which focuses on the undeterred mission of Sardar Udham Singh to avenge the lives of his beloved brethren, who were ruthlessly murdered in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre of 1919.

Asked if self-doubt has ever crept into him, Vicky in a conversation with IANS said: "I think self-doubt is a very important part of being an artiste. You are never too satisfied, you are never too sure and that is the beauty of it because we always keep feeling that we can grow, we can do better and we can tell it in a better way and that is important also.

"That is an integral part of our growth also as an actor. Every day I come back home, I shower and I sit and I feel Oh I could've done better'. So, that self-doubt is always there but that is something that keeps that fire burning inside me."

Produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar, and directed by Shoojit Sircar, the movie also stars Shaun Scott, Stephen Hogan, Banita Sandhu and Kirsty Averton in pivotal roles and Amol Parashar in a special appearance.

The movie released on Amazon Prime Video on October 16.

