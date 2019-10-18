Priyanka Chopra celebrates her first Karva Chauth with BFFs, fans ask where's Nick Jonas?

Priyanka Chopra, who married Nick Jonas in 2018, ringed in her first Karva Chauth yesterday. The global icon posted a picture with her friends James Cavanaugh and VJ Anusha Dandekar. However, fans commented on the picture asking, "Where's Nick Jonas?"
Priyanka shared the moment on Instagram and wrote, "Me and my friends 😂#karvachauth2019"
In December, Priyanka and Nick will celebrate their one-year wedding anniversary and the actress opened up to E! News about everything she has learned after becoming Mrs. Jonas. Speaking about the best part of being married, the 37-year-old star said, "I have a sense of contentment. I feel like that's the best part of being married."
Priyanka and Nick never leave a chance to gush about each other. The duo, who is quite active on Instagram, has been successfully painting the Internet red with their never-ending social media PDA, sweet photos and tributes to each other, giving everyone major couple goals.
The two also never fail to support each other when it comes to their professional endeavours by giving social media shout-outs and attending each other's work events together, be it a film premiere or a musical performance.
On the work front, Priyanka made her Bollywood comeback with 'The Sky Is Pink'. She will also be seen in the upcoming Robert Rodriguez feature 'We Can Be Heroes.' Priyanka will also star as the lead in the adaptation of the Man Booker-winning novel 'The White Tiger', for Netflix alongside Rajkummar Rao. She is also set to produce and star in an untitled wedding comedy set in India that will be co-produced by Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor for Universal Studios.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)