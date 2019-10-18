Priyanka Chopra celebrates her first Karva Chauth with BFFs, fans ask where's Nick Jonas?

In December, Priyanka and Nick will celebrate their one-year wedding anniversary and the actress opened up to E! News about everything she has learned after becoming Mrs. Jonas. Speaking about the best part of being married, the 37-year-old star said, "I have a sense of contentment. I feel like that's the best part of being married."

Priyanka and Nick never leave a chance to gush about each other. The duo, who is quite active on Instagram, has been successfully painting the Internet red with their never-ending social media PDA, sweet photos and tributes to each other, giving everyone major couple goals.

The two also never fail to support each other when it comes to their professional endeavours by giving social media shout-outs and attending each other's work events together, be it a film premiere or a musical performance.