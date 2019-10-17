From Shilpa Shetty to Sonakshi Sinha: How Bollywood beauties observed Karva Chauth 2019

Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita Kapoor hosted a special party for Karwa Chauth. Bollywood celebrities arrived for the party putting their fashion foot forward.
Spotted among them were Shilpa Shetty and Raveena Tandon. Shilpa and Raveen both looked heavenly in their red attire.
Shilpa Shetty wore a red saree while Raveena chose a beautiful anarkali dress.
Shilpa Shetty shared videos of her getting ready for Karwa Chauth. She posted a video on her instagram story where she's applying hennaon her feet.
Shilpa also gave fans sneek peak of the Karwa Chauth party hosted by Sunita Kapoor
Also present at the party was Sajay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor.
Among others celebrating Karwa Chauth was Rajjo from Dabangg 3, Sonakshi Sinha.
Sonakshi took to her instagram to share pictures from Rajjo's Karwa Chauth celebrations.
''Rajjo Pandey yaani ki Mrs. Chulbul Pandey ki oar se aap sabhi pativrata aur #Dabangg patniyo ko Happy Karwa Chauth #RajjoKaKarwaChauth'', she captioned the picture.
Mira Kapoor was also spotted in Mumbai. She looked stunning in a pink saree.
Actor-director Divya Kumar Khosla also shared glimpses of the special day. She wished ladies who were fasting saying,'' Hungry but Happy 🥰 #karvachauth mood b like 😀 ... Happy Karva Chauth to all the beautiful ladies who r fasting ❤️❤️❤️ #divyakhoslakumar''
Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan also wished wifey Aesha Dhawan through a post with a sweet message for her while he is away for the test series.
