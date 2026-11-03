Priyadarshan, Riteish Deshmukh Exit From Malamaal Weekly 2; Director Says 'Have Decided Not To Do Any Sequel'

The much-awaited sequel to the 2006 comedy Malamaal Weekly is taking shape, but it will move forward without two key members of the original film. Director Priyadarshan and lead actor Riteish Deshmukh will not be returning for the second instalment.

Priyadarshan has confirmed that he is not associated with the sequel. Speaking to Variety India, the filmmaker made his decision clear, saying, “I am not doing it. I have decided not to do any sequel.”

The filmmaker also reiterated that he has no involvement in taking the comedy franchise forward.

Meanwhile, the makers have brought filmmaker Amit Joshi on board to direct Malamaal Weekly 2. Joshi, who co-directed Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's romantic comedy Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, will take charge of the new instalment. The sequel will also see a different cast, with Riteish Deshmukh reportedly opting out of the project.

A source associated with the film has shared an update on the casting, saying, “The casting has been finalised, and the team will announce it shortly.”

Although the sequel will introduce a fresh storyline and new faces, it is expected to retain the elements that made the original popular. The small-town backdrop, financial temptations and a series of comic misunderstandings are likely to remain central to the narrative.

About Malamaal Weekly

Released in 2006, Malamaal Weekly was written and directed by Priyadarshan. The comedy featured an ensemble cast comprising Paresh Rawal, Om Puri, Riteish Deshmukh, Arbaaz Khan, Rajpal Yadav and Asrani. While the film received mixed reviews from critics, it managed to become a commercial success at the box office.

The original film was inspired by the 1998 comedy Waking Ned. Its popularity also led to remakes in several Indian languages. It was adapted into Telugu as Bhagyalakshmi Bumper Draw in 2006, Kannada as Dakota Picture in 2012 and Malayalam as Aamayum Muyalum in 2014. The Malayalam version was also directed by Priyadarshan.