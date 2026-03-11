Priyadarshan Clarifies 'Poor Education' Remark On Rajpal Yadav: 'People From Village Are Innocent...'

Priyadarshan On Rajpal Yadav's Arrest | Photo Via X

Filmmaker Priyadarshan, who has collaborated with actor Rajpal Yadav in several films, recently reacted to Yadav's arrest after he surrendered on February 5 in the Rs 9 crore cheque bounce case. Currently out on bail, Rajpal, upset with Priyadarshan's remark, stated that he is not only college-educated but also a proud graduate of the National School of Drama (NSD). While he respects Priyadarshan greatly, he could not understand how such a statement was made.

Priyadarshan Clarifies 'Poor Education' Remark On Rajpal Yadav

Following this, Priyadarshan clarified that his 'poor education' comment was never intended as an insult to Rajpal. Speaking to Hindustan Times, he said, "Actually, I didn’t mean that. See, education is something we learn from the street and something we learn from the books too. Now I just meant that (street smartness), maybe because education is also awareness. This is what I meant."

Priyadarshan further stated that Rajpal comes from a village, and people there are naturally so innocent that they don’t always understand situations. "You should be able to distinguish between right and wrong people, that is education in a very broad sense," he added.

The director added that he was simply pointing out that he had never met anyone as innocent as Rajpal. "Innocence often comes from a lack of education in the broader sense," he explained.

Priyadarshan, who has collaborated with Rajpal Yadav on iconic hits such as Bhagam Bhaag, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and Malamaal Weekly, praised him and expressed confidence that Rajpal will bounce back strongly.

Rajpal, who is also starring in Bhooth Bangla alongside Akshay Kumar and directed by Priyadarshan, stated that he believes Rajpal will spring back as one of the biggest comedy stars, given the fantastic work he has delivered in this film.