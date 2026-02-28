'Raja Hi Rahunga': Rajpal Yadav Opens Up About ₹1200 Crore Worth Of Work, 36 Guest Houses & 7K Vehicles Amid ₹9 Crore Cheque Bounce Case

Rajpal Yadav press conference |

Bollywood’s famed actor Rajpal Yadav has been in the headlines recently over a Rs. 9 crore cheque bounce case. To address the matter, the actor, along with his lawyer Bhaskar Upadhyay, held a press conference on Saturday. During the interaction with the media, he revealed that he currently has 1,200 crore worth of work. He also sought to debunk claims made by Madhav Gopal Agrawal, stating that the case is not linked to the 2013 cheque.

Rajpal said, "If Rajpal doesn’t even have a single rupee in his pocket, believe me, for the next 10 years, there are 36 guest houses in this country for us, for love not for position." He added, "If we go to any district, there are sometimes 15 vehicles, sometimes 10 vehicles, in which I never have to put diesel. So, at the very least, Rajpal Yadav owns 7,000 vehicles in this country." He also claimed that wherever he goes, a DM and commissioner are present in the district to assist him.

Explaining more about his wealth, Rajpal said he currently has 1,200 crore worth of work with four agreements in hand. He noted that some films are worth 200 crore, while others are valued at 2,000 crore. Several of his films and projects are set to release in the near future.

Rajpal also mentioned that there are “3-4 names who he wants to name who have helped him but couldn’t due to some restrictions.” He thanked everyone who supported him, stating, "Everyone who has helped, please be sure to send your account details. I only need your time; the love is yours. The money that came from each person will be returned to their account along with the same amount of gratitude and appreciation."

The actor further expressed his gratitude towards his fans, calling their support a debt he can never repay. He revealed that he has a plan extending till 2035, adding, "Rajpal Yadav kabhi doob hua nahi tha, uljha hua tha." Towards the end of his statement he added, 'Raja tha, Raja hoon, aur Raja hi rahunga. Raja chahe jail mein ho ya jungle mein, Raja Raja hota hai."

In addition, Rajpal officially launched his YouTube channel to connect directly with his fans. During the launch, he said, "Hi friends, I am your Rajpal, and I am very happy to announce my YouTube channel. I have been preparing for this for the last few days. Now that moment has arrived. I need your blessings."