Rajpal Yadav Returns To Work After Getting Interim Bail, Shares Video From Vanity Van Amid Welcome To The Jungle Shoot In Mumbai

Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav has resumed work just days after being granted interim bail in a cheque bounce case. The actor, who recently walked out of Tihar Jail, has reportedly begun shooting for his upcoming film Welcome to the Jungle soon after returning to Mumbai.

On Monday (February 23), Rajpal took to Instagram to share a video from his vanity van, marking his return to the sets. In the clip, he spoke about his long journey in the film industry and expressed gratitude for the support he has received during this challenging phase.

Reportedly, the actor started filming for Welcome to the Jungle shortly after reaching the city. He is also expected to address the media at a press conference scheduled for February 28.

The film, directed by Ahmed Khan, boasts a massive ensemble cast of over 30 actors. The line-up includes Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal and Johnny Lever, among others.

Rajpal Yadav's case

On February 16, the Delhi High Court granted Rajpal interim bail until March 18, 2026. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma allowed the relief subject to a bail bond of Rs 1 lakh and one surety. The court also noted that Rs 1.5 crore had been deposited in the respondent’s bank account while considering the plea.

Soon after his release, the actor shared his first public message on social media. In Hindi, he wrote, "Aap sabhi ke pyaar aur saath ke liye dil se dhanyawaad (Heartfelt thanks to all of you for your love and support)."

Speaking to ANI, Rajpal addressed both his career and the ongoing legal matter. "I got the privilege of coming out, and regarding the matter which is in the honourable High Court, for any legal questions that arise, the one who will give proper facts and truth-filled answers is our lawyer, Mr. Bhaskar Upadhyay. I have given him the responsibility to stay in proper touch regarding this," he said.

The case dates back to 2010, when the actor reportedly borrowed Rs 5 crore from Delhi-based Murli Projects Pvt Ltd to finance his directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata. The film did not perform well at the box office, and the loan remained unpaid. Court records later revealed that seven cheques issued in repayment had bounced.

The matter escalated legally in April 2018, when a magisterial court convicted Rajpal Yadav and his wife Radha, sentencing him to six months of simple imprisonment. The conviction was upheld by a sessions court in early 2019, following which the actor approached the Delhi High Court in appeal.

In 2024, the court directed him to demonstrate sincere efforts to clear the outstanding dues. However, in February 2026, the court ordered him to surrender, citing multiple breaches of undertakings to repay the amount.