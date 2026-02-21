Emotional Rajpal Yadav Expresses Gratitude To Wife Radha After Jail Release At Niece's Wedding: 'Won't Be Able To Repay Her Debt'

Emotional Rajpal Yadav Expresses Gratitude To Wife After Jail Release | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Rajpal Yadav headed straight to his niece’s wedding in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, expressing gratitude for being able to reunite with his family, adding that being surrounded by loved ones meant a great deal after a difficult phase. He was granted interim bail in the Rs 9 crore cheque bounce case by the Delhi High Court until March 18, after surrendering on February 5.

At the wedding, Rajpal became emotional as he thanked his wife Radha for standing by him through the tough times. As reported by News18, the actor said, "Even if I take birth multiple times, I won’t be able to repay her debt (or the favour she has done for me). She has held the entire family together and supported me through everything."

Further, also talking about the cheque bounce case, Rajpal stated, “The matter is sub judice (under consideration in court), so I won’t say much right now. Soon, along with my legal team, I will present my full side with all evidence and facts in front of the media."

Rajpal Yadav Reveals 'Most Difficult' Part Of Jail Time

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Rajpal talked about his 'most difficult' time in jail, said, "The most difficult part was being away from my family. Beyond that, I accepted the routine. I would wake up early and focus on breathing exercises and maintaining mental balance."

'Work Schedules May Fluctuate Temporarily...'

On his plans for the near future, Rajpal stated that he will continue to respect the court and comply with every direction, maintaining the same stand from the beginning and allowing the legal process to take its course. He also admitted that the case had temporarily disrupted his shooting schedules but expressed confidence about returning to sets soon.

The Delhi High Court had ordered the actor to surrender to the police in connection with a financial irregularity case, where he had taken a loan in 2010 to make his film Ata Pata Laapata but was unable to repay it. In 2018, a magisterial court had sentenced him and his wife to a six-month jail term.

Yadav reportedly received financial backing from several members of the film fraternity. While actors such as Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan and filmmaker David Dhawan have reportedly reached out, singers Guru Randhawa, Mika Singh and Anup Jalota have also publicly announced their contributions.