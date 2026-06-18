'Pritam Is Not Leaving...': Source Close To Composer Reacts To Rumours Of His Retirement From Music Industry

A few days ago, on his birthday, Pritam shared a note thanking his fans for the wishes. But the other things written in the caption grabbed the attention of the netizens, and they started wondering whether just like Arijit Singh, Pritam is also leaving the music industry.

However, according to a report in Hindustan Times, a source close to the music composer has reacted to the rumours. The source said, “Pritam is not leaving the music industry. He of course will continue to work. Through his post, he only highlighted that he has some more fields of interest that he wants to prioritise right now. It doesn’t mean that he will exit the music industry forever.”

The source added that the Cocktail 2 composer wants to focus on some personal interests as he embarks on a new year in his life.

Pritam's Cryptic Post

On his birthday, Pritam posted, "Thank you for all the wishes. Can’t answer everyone individually, but please accept my sincere gratitude. Today, I have decided to gift myself a few years to live life differently. To catch up on what I’ve missed."

He further wrote, "Time to set off on new journeys, which have been kept on the back burner for long. Mainstream is a great ride. But I’ve always been more curious about the roads unexplored. Thank you for all the love & support. Always…."

We are sure fans of Pritam would be quite happy to know that the composer is not leaving the music industry.

Cocktail 2 Soundtrack Reaction

Meanwhile, the recent film that Pritam has composed songs for is Cocktail 2. The movie stars Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles.

The songs from Cocktail 2 have received mixed reviews from netizens. While some have loved them, others feel that the tracks don't have the vibe that the songs of Cocktail (2012) had.