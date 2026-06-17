Bandhu 2.0 From Cocktail 2 Out: 'Liked The Vibe', 'Troll Wale Kaam Karo...'; Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna's New Song Gets Mixed Reviews On Social Media

Bandhu 2.0 From Cocktail 2 Out | YouTube

In the trailer of Cocktail 2, we heard a few lines of the recreated version of Tumhi Ho Bandhu, and we were all waiting for the full song to be released. Finally, on Wednesday, the makers released Bandhu 2.0. It is composed by Pritam, who had also composed the original track, and even the vocals of Kavita Seth and Neeraj Shridhar are reprised in the recreated version.

Well, Bandhu 2.0 is a good song, and Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kriti Sanon have danced well. Also, the makers have included a funny element in the song by making the actors say that they are going to get trolled after the song releases. Watch the song below...

Netizens Review Bandhu 2.0

As soon as the song was released, it became a topic of discussion on Reddit, and netizens have given mixed reviews to it. A Reddit user wrote, "Looks like this was planned at the last minute to create buzz. Also, we are in an era where Bollywood trolls itself so that the audience doesn’t troll them 😭😭 playing it safe. Anyways, this feels so nostalgic. I feel so grown up remembering those 9XM days when this song used to play so much (sic)."

Another Reddit user wrote, "Pehle troll hone wale kaam karo phir kaho 'Troll ho jayenge' (sic)." One more netizen commented, "What the heck is this? The added beats are unnecessary and atrocious, the visuals and dance steps are even worse (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Cocktail 2 Release Date

Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 is slated to release on June 19, 2026. The songs and the trailer have created a decent pre-release buzz, but the advance booking has been average till now.

Cocktail, which was released in 2012, was loved by the audience. So, let's wait and watch what response Cocktail 2 will get at the box office.