Prem Keetanu Trailer: Veer Pahariya Gets Caught In Chaotic Love Triangle With Aafiya Sayed And Aparshakti Khurana

Prem Keetanu Trailer | Photo Via YouTube

The trailer of Veer Pahariya’s upcoming film Prem Keetanu was unveiled on Tuesday, September 22, giving audiences a glimpse into a chaotic love triangle filled with romance, friendship, humour and the emotional confusion of young love.

Prem Keetanu Trailer Out!

The trailer introduces Veer Pahariya in the lead, alongside Aafiya Sayed, who is making her Bollywood debut with the film, and Aparshakti Khurana. Set against the vibrant and chaotic backdrop of Uttar Pradesh and the Delhi-NCR region, including Delhi and Gurugram, the film promises a mix of comedy, relationships and youthful drama.



In the film, Veer plays Vishal, a college student who is involved in all the typical "backbencher" activities, including bunking classes, attending late-night parties and more. His love interest appears to be Aafiya (Suhani), with Vishal falling for her. However, Aparshakti’s character, Ranjeet, is also trying to win her over and continues to impress her family.

In the trailer, Veer even tells Aafiya, "Tumhe toh dono laundo ko ghumana hai." At one point, Vishal and Ranjeet also get into a physical fight. The trailer ends with a reference to Majnu Bhai, Anil Kapoor’s iconic character from Welcome.

Is Prem Keetanu Remake Of Premalu?

The film has also been surrounded by speculation regarding its connection with the 2024 Malayalam romantic comedy Premalu. Reports had earlier claimed that Prem Keetanu was an official adaptation, with the makers facing backlash after the original reportedly disappeared from an OTT platform. However, Veer later clarified that Prem Keetanu is not a remake of Premalu.

Clash With Drishyam 3

Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, Prem Keetanu also stars Rakesh Bedi and Nikhil Vijay in pivotal roles. The film is slated to arrive in theaters on October 2, 2026, and will face competition at the box office from Ajay Devgn and Tabu-starrer Drishyam: The Conclusion.