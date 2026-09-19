'Bhabhi Supporting Devar': Janhvi Kapoor Promotes Rumoured Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya's Brother Veer Pahariya's Film Prem Keetanu; Netizens React - Watch

Janhvi Kapoor Promotes Veer Pahariya's Film Prem Keetanu | Instagram

Actress Janhvi Kapoor on Saturday took to Instagram to share a super cute video of her and her dog. In the video, she used the song Ishq Ka Ghulaam from the film Prem Keetanu and captioned the post as, "Our latest fav song 🤘🏼 #premkeetanu in theatres 2nd October (sic)." Prem Keetanu stars Veer Pahariya in the lead role, who is the brother of Janhvi's rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. Earlier also, Janhvi had posted about the film's trailer on her Instagram story.

Watch the video below...

Netizens React To Janhvi Kapoor's Video

Reacting to the video, a netizen commented, "Bhabhi supporting Devar (sic)." Another Instagram user wrote, "Subtle Shikhar reference Pahariya connection hits different (sic)."

One netizen got confused between Shikhar and Veer and commented, "Janhvi apka husbend kaa song hai isa ley naa fav song (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Prem Keetanu Release Date

Prem Keetanu, which is directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, also stars Aafiya Sayed, Aparshakti Khurana, Rakesh Bedi, and Nikhil Vijay. The film is slated to release on October 2, 2026. It will be clashing at the box office with Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer Drishyam: The Conclusion.

Prem Keetanu Remake Of Premalu?

Reportedly, Prem Keetanu is a remake of Malayalam film Premalu. Before the teaser of Prem Keetanu was released, Premalu was removed from the streaming platform Jio Hotstar. Fans were very upset about it and posted about their disappointment on social media.

Janhvi Kapoor Upcoming Movies

Meanwhile, talking about Janhvi's upcoming films, she has Lag Jaa Gale lined up, which also stars Tiger Shroff and Lakshya. The movie is slated to hit the big screens in May 2027.

There have been strong reports of Janhvi starring in Allu Arjun's Raaka, but her casting has not been announced officially. According to reports, the actress also has Umesh Bist's next, Amit Sharma's directorial, and a movie with Rahi Anil Barve in her kitty. However, none of the movies have been officially announced.