'Dumb & Poor Decision': Malayalam Film Premalu Removed From OTT Amid Rumours Of Veer Pahariya's Prem Keetanu Being Remake Of It; Netizens Upset

Malayalam Film Premalu Removed From OTT |

On Monday, the makers of Veer Pahariya-starrer Prem Keetanu shared a teaser of the film, and soon there was a buzz on social media that it is a remake of the Malayalam movie Premalu. Netizens also marked that Premalu, which was streaming on Jio Hotstar, has been removed from the OTT platform. Well, netizens are upset with the removal of the Malayalam film from OTT.

A netizen tweeted, "What a dumb and poor decision. Even casting for this (sic)." Another X user wrote, "Looks like #PremKeetanu isn’t a shot for shot remake of Premalu after all❗ It feels more generic and doesn’t have the freshness that made Premalu so special, though. The sad part is that Premalu has been removed from OTT because of this remake. (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "Premalu has been removed from Hotstar. @BhavanaStudios get the film back to some other OTT platform ASAP pls (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Meanwhile, the makers of Prem Keetanu have not yet confirmed whether their film is a remake of Premalu or not.

Prem Keetanu Cast

Apart from Veer Pahariya, the film stars Aafiya Syed and Aparshakti Khurana in the lead roles. It is directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, who has earlier helmed movies and web shows like Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt. Ltd, Aspirants, Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, and Bhaiyya Ji.

So, as the teaser had failed to grab attention, after seeing Karki's name attached to it, we surely have high expectations from Prem Keetanu.

Prem Keetanu Release Date

Well, Prem Keetanu is slated to hit the big screens on October 2, 2026. It is going to clash at the box office with Ajay Devgn-starrer Drishyam 3. The latter is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited films of the year, so let's wait and watch what response Prem Keetanu will get at the box office.