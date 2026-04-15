Prem Chopra Was 'Amazed' To See Ranveer Singh's Performance In Dhurandhar But Says Makers Should 'Go Slow On The Abuse'

Veteran actor Prem Chopra shared his views on how Hindi cinema has evolved over the years and pointed out that storytelling today is different from the emotionally driven films of earlier decades. Speaking about the shift from the era of stars like Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan to today’s high-intensity spectacles, Chopra said that audience preferences and changing trends have played a major role in shaping modern filmmaking.

During a conversation with entertainment journalist Vickey Lalwani, the actor spoke about Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar. Chopra revealed that he watched the first installment of the film and found it engaging, though he felt it ran longer than necessary.

Prem Chopra on Dhurandhar’s success

Sharing his thoughts on the film’s reception, Chopra said, “It was good, but it was too lengthy. But it worked because people accepted it in a big way. After a long time, audiences returned to theatres.”

When asked whether he would tone down the violent elements if he were directing the film, the actor explained that cinema responds to what audiences enjoy. At the same time, he admitted that he might have approached certain aspects differently.

He said, “Cinema is commercial. I would have made the film according to the trend being accepted. But yes, I would have suggested going slow on the abuse and such things.”

Praise for Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna

Chopra also appreciated the performances of Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna. Recalling Ranveer's early days before he found success in Bollywood, the veteran actor shared an interesting memory.

He said, “I used to see Ranveer Singh at a club - he was trying to get a break. I was amazed to see him perform. It’s difficult to say who was better because everybody had their role and everybody tried to perform their best.”

Speaking about Akshaye Khanna’s role, Chopra pointed out that the actor’s character connected strongly with viewers. He noted, “His role was more towards the audience, playing to the gallery, so the acceptance was higher. I believe in the second part of Dhurandhar, Ranveer has done a wonderful job.”

Reflecting on the transformation of filmmaking over the decades, Chopra emphasised that cinema naturally evolves with time and audience tastes. He said, “Different, kinds of films are made today. With time, everything changes.”

Dhurandhar’s box office milestone

Meanwhile, the Dhurandhar franchise has achieved a major milestone at the global box office. The two films - Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge - have reportedly crossed Rs 3,000 crore worldwide. According to Sacnilk, the combined global collection of the franchise has surpassed Rs 3,019 crore.