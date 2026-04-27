Preity Zinta Calls Out Intrusive Paparazzi Culture: 'Jumping At Me Out Of Nowhere...Sometimes It's Scary'

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta opened up about her relationship with fame, privacy and the paparazzi during an interactive session with fans on X on Monday (April 27).

When a user asked, "Between fame, privacy, and peace of mind… which one did you have to sacrifice the most?", the actor offered a nuanced take, making it clear that she does not see her journey in terms of sacrifice.

She stated, "Nothing is a sacrifice…. I have learnt to accept things the way they are & manage expectations. Now life is a big balancing act for me because I’m a very private person. I do love interacting with my fans & not disappointing anyone by giving them pictures but at the same time one has to set boundaries with people & the media."

Draws a firm line when it comes to her children

A major part of Zinta’s response focused on protecting her family, particularly her children, from unwanted attention. She stressed that while she is approachable with fans, there are clear limits. She added, "I don’t like it when people or media try to take photographs of my children ( that’s non negotiable ) & take pictures of me without asking cuz when anyone asks, I always say yes unless I’m in a rush to catch a plane or when I'm in a temple."

Calls out intrusive paparazzi culture

Zinta also addressed the growing culture of aggressive paparazzi behaviour, admitting that it can sometimes feel overwhelming. She shared, "I also don’t like paparazzi following me around & jumping at me out of nowhere. Sometimes it’s scary. I know a lot of the current crop of actors invite the paparazzi to come & photograph them and I do understand their need to constantly be in the news, but it’s not how I operate, so it is a bit unnerving."

Nothing is a sacrifice…. I have learnt to accept things the way they are & manage expectations. Now life is a big balancing act for me because I’m a very private person. I do love interacting with my fans & not disappointing anyone by giving them pictures but at the same time… https://t.co/4apfnQLGJ3 — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) April 27, 2026

While critical of intrusive behaviour, the actress mentioned about the role of paparazzi at public events, noting that boundaries are essential. She said, "I’m absolutely ok with them at events ( cuz it their job) but when they show up outside my gym or hide outside my building it’s a bit too much. I’m also human & I need to stay grounded and have my downtime ! Having said that I am extremely grateful for all the opportunities I have and the fact that people love me so I’m not complaining, just being honest about how I feel."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Zinta is set to make her return to the big screen with Lahore 1947, which also stars Sunny Deol and is backed by Aamir Khan. The film, set against the backdrop of the Partition of India, marks a significant comeback for the actor.