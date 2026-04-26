IPL 2026: Preity Zinta Visits Hanuman Temple In Delhi After PBKS Win Against Delhi Capitals; Video Surfaces

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta recently visited a Hanuman temple in Connaught Place, New Delhi, after her IPL team, Punjab Kings (PBKS), secured a win against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday (April 25). The actress sought blessings following the match, celebrating her team’s strong performance in the national capital.

A video shared by the temple’s secretary on Instagram showed Preity arriving at the temple, with her face partially covered using her dupatta.

Dressed in a baby pink traditional outfit, she was seen offering prayers and spending a few moments interacting with people present at the temple premises. The actor, known for her spiritual side, appeared calm and composed during the visit.

Take a look at her video here:

Preity has been a constant presence during the Indian Premier League matches this season, cheering for Punjab Kings from the stands. Videos of her enthusiasm and visible support for the team and celebrations post PBKS' win often go viral on social media.

Meanwhile, on the field, it was a high-scoring and thrilling encounter. Under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer, Punjab Kings pulled off an impressive six-wicket victory against Delhi Capitals. Chasing a massive target of 265 runs, PBKS successfully reached 265/4 in just 18.5 overs. Iyer played a crucial role in the chase, remaining unbeaten at 71 runs off 36 balls, which included three fours and seven sixes. His innings proved to be the turning point in the match, guiding the team to a memorable win.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Preity is gearing up for her much-awaited return to the big screen. She will be seen in the upcoming film Lahore 1947, which stars Sunny Deol in the lead role and is produced by Aamir Khan. The film is set against the backdrop of the Partition of India in 1947 and marks a comeback for the actress.