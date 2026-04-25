VIDEO: Preity Zinta Hilariously Punches Priyansh Arya, Hugs Him After Punjab Kings Seal Record Chase In Delhi

Preity Zinta hugs Priyansh Arya after the DC vs PBKS game in Delhi |

Preity Zinta was one happy owner as Punjab Kings continued their unbeaten run in IPL 2026 with a record breaking chase of 264 in Delhi. Zinta, who watched the game, joined in on the celebrations and hugged one of the heroes, Priyansh Arya after the game. The Bollywood veteran later hilariously punched him in the stomach, with the video now going viral on social media.

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After the win was confirmed, Preity Zinta was seen cheering from the stands as Punjab Kings completed a world record chase. She then made her way onto the ground, joining in the players and the coaching staff. Zinta met with Priyansh Arya, who set the tone for the chase in an aggressive partnership. She hugged the left-handed opener, before playfully punching him in the stomach. Arya reacted awkwardly and in shock, with the video doing the rounds on social media.

PBKS got top of IPL 2026

Punjab Kings continued their red-hot form this IPL season and bettered their record of the highest ever run chase, defeating Delhi Capitals by six wickets.

Chasing 265, PBKS openers Prabhsimran Singh (76 off 26b; 9x4, 5x6) and Priyansh Arya (43 off 17b; 2x4, 5x6) unleashed their beast mode, putting on a 126-run opening stand in just 6.5 overs, posting season's highest power play score of 105/0.

They lost three wickets in quick succession but skipper Shreyas Iyer, made full use of his repreives, to anchor the record chase with seven balls to spare. He remained unbeaten on 71 (36 balls; 3x4, 7x6) as PBKS kept their unbeaten run intact.