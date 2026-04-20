'Match Jeetne Me Itna Khush Nahi Hote': Preity Zinta Hugs Arshdeep After PBKS Win, Pacer’s Hilarious Celebration Goes Viral | VIDEO

Arshdeep Singh had a moment to cherish on Sunday after Punjab Kings snatched their 6th consecutive win of IPL 2026. After the game, Singh met up with PBKS owner Preity Zinta who gave him a heartwarming hug. The fast bowler then proceeded to hilariously celebrate the same, with the Bollywood veteran all smiles in a viral video.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Arshdeep hilariously celebrates

Having bagged another victory, PBKS owner Preity Zinta was seen in conversation with fast bowlers Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Shami. During their interaction, Zinta greeted Arshdeep with a hug in a heartwarming moment.

The left-arm seamer was seemingly overjoyed. Singh celebrated wildly, punching his fists hilariously in the air. Zinta, who was alongside, broke into laughter. The entire incident has since gone viral on social media.

Netizens online went as far as suggesting that PBKS players celebrate more after receiving a hug from Preity Zinta than winning the match.

Punjab make it 6-in-a-row in high scoring thriller

Punjab Kings continued their dominant run in IPL 2026 as they beat Lucknow Super Giants to remain unbeaten in six matches. The win was powered by a record partnership between Priyansh Arya and Cooper Connolly, who added crucial runs together to put Punjab in a strong position. Their stand laid the foundation for a high-scoring game, helping the team maintain their perfect start to the season.

Chasing 255, Lucknow Super Giants started well with contributions from Mitchell Marsh (40), Ayush Badoni (35) and Rishabh Pant (43). Aiden Markram also scored 42 to keep the chase alive. However, the target proved too big. Regular wickets and the rising run rate pushed LSG behind the game, and they finished at 200/5 in 20 overs.