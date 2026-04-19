Couple Goals! Arshdeep Singh Spotted Holding Hands With Girlfriend Samreen Kaur Ahead Of PBKS VS LSG Clash | VIDEO

Punjab Kings fast bowler Arshdeep Singh was spotted arriving at the team hotel with girlfriend Samreen Kaur ahead of the game against Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday. Arshdeep and Samreen were seen holding hands as they made their way through security. Samreen has been a contant several Punjab Kings matches so far in IPL 2026 and has often been seen travelling together with the PBKS pacer.

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Arshdeep returns to form

Arshdeep Singh struggled to continue his T20 World Cup form into the first few games of the IPL 2026. However, the left-arm fast bowler returned to the top of his game against the Mumbai Indians. He once again proved why he is one of Punjab Kings’ most reliable bowlers, finishing with remarkable figures of 3 for 22 in his four overs.

While Arshdeep Singh delivered a match-winning spell, his rumoured girlfriend Samreen Kaur caught the attention of fans and cameras alike as she was spotted outside the stadium shortly after the game.