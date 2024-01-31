Preity Zinta Birthday: Shilpa Shetty, Yuvraj Singh & Others Wish Actress On 49th Birthday

Actor Preity Zinta who on Wednesday turned a year older received much love from friends.

Marking her special day, the actor's friends from showbiz showered some birthday love on her with adorable posts on social media.

Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh took to Instagram and wrote, "Lots of love on your special day Pzed! Cheers to another year of spreading smiles with those dimples." He also shared a picture with the dimpled actress.

Actor Shilpa Shetty also wished Preity in a heartfelt way.

"Sending loads of love, tons of happy vibes, and a big hug your way. My darling! Have a wonderful year ahead," she wrote, adding a picture with Preity.

Taking to Instagram, cricketer Shikhar Dhawan wrote, "Happy birthday. May God bless you with all the happiness and success."

Meanwhile, on the film front, Preity recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of 'Kal Ho Naa Ho'.

"Kal Ho Naa Ho was the saddest happy film I did. Nothing can replace those memories & I will forever be grateful to Yash Uncle for making this incredible film. It was the last time he was on set. There will never be anyone like you Yash Uncle. You took a piece of my heart with you when you left. This film will forever remind me of you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. I will forever love you," she wrote on Instagram a few days ago while recalling working in the film.

'Kal Ho Naa Ho' revolves around Naina Katherine Kapoor (Preity Zinta) who is an MBA student in New York. She falls in love with her neighbour Aman Mathur (Shah Rukh Khan), a terminally ill patient who tries to get Naina and her friend Rohit Patel (Saif Ali Khan) to fall in love with each other since he fears she will grieve for him if he reciprocates her feelings.

If reports are to be believed, Preity will be returning to the silver screen with a comeback with 'Lahore 1947'.