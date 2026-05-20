Pregnant Deepika Padukone Seen Shooting In Bengaluru Days After Filming With Shah Rukh Khan For King In Cape Town; WATCH Viral Video

Deepika Padukone's Bengaluru ad shoot video goes viral | Photo Via X

Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone, who recently announced her second pregnancy with husband-actor Ranveer Singh, is proving that work commitments continue uninterrupted even during pregnancy. The actress was recently spotted shooting for a new advertisement in Bengaluru, and videos from the set have now gone viral on social media.

Deepika Padukone Spotted Shooting Ad Amid Second Pregnancy

In the viral video, Deepika was seen dressed in a stylish blue pantsuit on the set of an advertisement shoot for Hilton, for which she serves as a global ambassador. The actress appeared completely in her element, flaunting her fun and goofy side as behind-the-scenes clips from the shoot quickly went viral on social media.

Check out the video:

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The latest sighting comes just days after Deepika wrapped an important shooting schedule in Cape Town for King with Shah Rukh Khan. The much-anticipated project has already generated massive buzz among fans, especially because it marks another collaboration between Shah Rukh and Deepika after their blockbuster films together.

Reports about the duo filming key scenes in Cape Town had surfaced online recently, and fans were thrilled to see the actress balancing work and personal life seamlessly.

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About King

The film also stars Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi, and Jaideep Ahlawat in key roles. It marks Suhana Khan’s theatrical debut after her film debut with the 2024 Netflix film The Archies, after which she faced massive backlash for her performance.

Work Front

Apart from King, Deepika also has Raaka alongside Allu Arjun in the lead, marking her first on-screen collaboration with him. Raaka is directed by Atlee and produced by Sun Pictures.

The film also reportedly stars Rashmika Mandanna, Janhvi Kapoor, and Mrunal Thakur, and is expected to release in 2027.