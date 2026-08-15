Pregnant Deepika Padukone Heads To Bengaluru Ahead Of Second Baby's Arrival, Ranveer Singh Drops Her At Mumbai Airport- VIDEO

Deepika Heads To Bengaluru Ahead Of Second Baby's Arrival | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Deepika Padukone, who is expecting her second child with Ranveer Singh, announced her pregnancy in April this year and is currently in her third trimester. Ahead of her due date, the 40-year-old actress, who has largely kept a low profile during her pregnancy, was spotted at Mumbai airport on Saturday evening, August 15, as she headed to Bengaluru, her hometown, where her family lives.

Pregnant Deepika Heads To Bengaluru Ahead Of Second Baby's Arrival

Deepika, dressed in an oversized blue shirt and flaunting her baby bump, headed to Bengaluru alone, with her husband Ranveer sweetly seeing her off. As she got out of the car, Ranveer remained seated inside as she made her way towards the terminal. Despite the paparazzi asking her to pose, Deepika avoided the cameras and walked inside.

Check out the video:

The actress kept her look simple, pairing the oversized shirt with baggy jeans, sunglasses, a tote bag and white sneakers.

Deepika Padukone's Second Baby Anouncement

Deepika and Ranveer announced their second pregnancy on April 19 with an adorable photo of their daughter, Dua Padukone Singh, holding a positive pregnancy test.

Work Front

Deepika is set to reunite with Shah Rukh Khan in King, marking her big-screen comeback after the birth of her daughter Dua in 2024; directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars SRK’s daughter Suhana Khan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Abhay Verma, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi, and Jaideep Ahlawat.

The film will release December 24, 2026.

Next, the actress has Atlee's Raaka alongside Allu Arjun, directed by Atlee and produced by Sun Pictures.