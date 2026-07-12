Pregnant Anushka Ranjan Pens Emotional Note For Newlyweds Akansha Ranjan & Sharan Sharma: 'Never Seen Two People More Perfect...'

Anushka Ranjan Pens Heartfelt Note After Akansha Ranjan & Sharan Sharma Wedding | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Anushka Ranjan shared a heartfelt note for her sister, Akansha Ranjan, and filmmaker Sharan Sharma after they tied the knot in Mumbai on July 11. Anushka, who is expecting her first child with actor Aditya Seal, took to social media to congratulate the newlyweds, describing their wedding as one of the most beautiful days of her life.

Anushka's Emotional Note For Akansha Ranjan & Sharan Sharma

Sharing photos from Akansha's wedding, Anushka wrote, "Yesterday I witness the most beautiful day of my life. I saw my Angel Kanchi walk down the aisle towards her forever person and I couldn’t be happier." Praising the couple's bond, Anushka added, "Never have I seen two people more perfect for each other in almost every way and it’s an honour to have Sharry as a part of our lives."

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In an emotional tribute, she also spoke about the love and respect Sharan has for Akansha. "As much as I love my sister, I love him a little more for showing her how amazing she is," she wrote, expressing gratitude for the happiness he has brought into Akansha's life.

Replying to Anushka's post, Akansha Ranjan wrote, "You are our everything." Anusha Dandekar commented, "The BEST! Love this so much. Congratulations to all of you."

Sonakshi Sinha, Abhimanyu Dasani, Pragya Jaiswal, Karan V. Grover, Karishma Tanna, and several others also showered the newlyweds with love and congratulatory messages in the comments section.

Akansha Ranjan Shares Wedding Photos

Akansha and Sharan skipped traditional wedding rituals and opted for a registered marriage at her home in Mumbai. Following their intimate ceremony, the newlyweds shared a series of pictures from the celebration on social media, giving fans a glimpse into their special day.

Along with the post, Akansha captioned it with a line from Tu Hain Toh, a song from Sharan Sharma's directorial Mr. & Mrs. Mahi. She wrote, "Tu na toh ghar ghar nahi lagta, tu hain toh darr nahi lagta" (Home doesn't feel like home without you; I don't feel fear when you're there).

Reportedly, Akansha and Sharan began dating in 2022.