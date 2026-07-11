'It's My Marriage': Bride-To-Be Akansha Ranjan Shows Off Stunning Diamond Engagement Ring Ahead Of Wedding With Sharan Sharma—VIDEO

Akansha Ranjan's Engagement Ring Video Goes Viral Ahead Of Wedding | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor is all set to embark on a new chapter of her life as she is set to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend and filmmaker Sharan Sharma in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai. According to reports, the couple has been in a relationship since 2022 and has mostly kept their romance away from the public spotlight.

Akansha Ranjan's Engagement Ring Video Goes Viral Ahead Of Wedding

Ahead of the wedding, a video of Akansha flaunting her engagement ring has gone viral on social media, leaving fans excited about the upcoming nuptials. The video was shared by Akansha's makeup artist Bhavya Arora on her Instagram handle, featuring the actress in a stunning cocktail look.

Check it out:

Sharing glimpses of the actress' makeover, Bhavya wrote, "Some sexy dewy glam for @akansharanjan for her cocktail." In the video, Akansha can be seen posing confidently for the camera. With a radiant glow, subtle makeup, and a bright smile, the actress appeared to be enjoying the special moment.

'It's My Marriage...': Akansha Ranjan Kapoor

The video also captured Akansha showing off her ring, adding to the wedding excitement. In the clip, she can be heard saying, "It’s my marriage," while sharing her happiness and excitement about the milestone.

Videos from the pre-wedding celebrations circulating on social media show Alia Bhatt dancing to Shah Rukh Khan's iconic song Maahi Ve from Kal Ho Naa Ho. She was joined on the dance floor by Akansha Ranjan’s sister Anushka Ranjan, Vaani Kapoor, Aditya Seal, and other guests, offering fans a glimpse of the star-studded and joyous festivities.

Alia Bhatt at her friend's wedding function pic.twitter.com/GHiKpKKFXD — Alia's nation (@Aliasnation) July 11, 2026

Akansha Ranjan, Sharan Sharma To Opt For Registered Marriage

According to a report by News18, Akansha and Sharan have chosen to skip traditional pheras and elaborate religious rituals in favour of a registered marriage. The legal formalities are expected to take place at the Ranjan family's residence in Mumbai.



Following the intimate ceremony, the newlyweds will host a cosy luncheon for their close friends and family. The celebrations will continue on July 12 with a star-studded wedding reception at the JW Marriott in Juhu, where several prominent names from the Hindi film industry are expected to be in attendance.