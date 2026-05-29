Aditya Seal & Anushka Ranjan Announce Pregnancy After 4.6 Years Of Marriage; Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday & Others React

Aditya Seal, Anushka Ranjan Announce First Baby Together | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Aditya Seal and his wife-actress Anushka Ranjan are all set to embrace parenthood. The couple recently announced that they are expecting their first child together, nearly 4.6 years after tying the knot. Sharing the happy news with fans and industry friends, the duo received an outpouring of love and congratulatory messages on social media.

Aditya Seal & Anushka Ranjan Announce Pregnancy

Taking to their Instagram handle, in a joint post, Aditya wrote, "I’ve waited a hundred years, But I’d wait a million more for you. Nothing prepared me for, What the privilege of being yours would do." The photos showed Anushka flaunting her baby bump, in a black bodycon dress, with Aditya wearing a black T-shirt with 'Baap' (father) written on it.

Check it out:

Celebrities React

As soon as they shared the pregnancy announcement, fans flooded the comments section with warm wishes for the couple as they begin a new chapter in their lives. Several celebrities from the entertainment industry also extended heartfelt congratulations to the soon-to-be parents.

Ananya Panday commented, "Aw yay! Congratulations." Mouni Roy wrote, "Heartiest congratulations." Bhumi Pednekar commented, "Oooooooooooooooooooommmmmmggggggggggggggggggggggg." Sonakshi Sinha added, "Omgggggg congratulationsssss guyyyysss." Anushka Dandekar said, "Love you guysssss !!! Yaaaay."

While Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and other celebrities liked the post.

The couple’s pregnancy announcement has certainly brought joy to their fans, who are now eagerly waiting for more updates from the soon-to-be parents as they prepare to welcome their little one.

Aditya and Anushka's baby will arrive in September this year. The duo tied the knot on November 21, 2021.