Prateek Kuhad fed up with Prateek Kuhad hate? Cold/Mess Singer goes on RT spree on Twitter

‘Cold/Mess’ singer and songwriter Prateek Kuhad's name made it to the Twitter trends, on Wednesday and the internet is going berserk over his level of 'attention-seeking'. Prateek decided to send Tweeple into frenzy by going on retweet spree.
The singer is fed up of the hate he gets and decided to retweet every tweet with his name mentioned on it. The spree created a frenzy among Tweeple and now the site is flooded with 'Prateek Kuhad' tweets.
Here are some the most hilarious reactions:
The singer had recently made headlines when former President of United States Of America, Barack Obama shared the list of his favourite movies, TV shows and books in 2019. Much to everyone's surprise, the list also mentioned New Delhi based singer Prateek Kuhad and his song ‘Cold/Mess’.
Barack Obama mentioned Prateek Kuhad’s song as one of his favourites in 2019. The music video which features Jim Sarbh and Zoya Hussain beautifully captures the ups and downs of a relationship.
Prateek had taken to his Twitter handle and reacted to the post with 'shocked' emojis. He followed up with another tweet and wrote, "This just happened and I don’t think I’ll sleep tonight. Totally flipping out. I have no idea how cold/mess even reached him but thank you @barackobama, thank you universe 🙂 I didn’t think 2019 could’ve gotten better, but damn was I wrong. What an honour."
