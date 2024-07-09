Prasanth Varma Clarifies His Post On 'Rejection' Was NOT A Dig At Ranveer Singh, Says People 'Baselessly' Connected The Dots

Filmmaker Prasanth Varma addressed the controversy surrounding his social media post about 'rejections,' which some speculated was a dig at actor Ranveer Singh. However, Prasanth has set the record straight and explained that his post was not directed at any individual but was rather a reflection on his personal journey in the film industry.

For those unversed, it was earlier reported that Prasanth and Ranveer, who were supposed to collaborate for the film Rakshas, parted ways due to creative differences. Amid the speculations, the director took to his X account and shared a cryptic note about 'rejection.' It read, "One day you realise every rejection was a blessing in disguise." Netizens were quick to believe that it is a dig at Ranveer following his exit from Rakshas.

However, according to a report in Hindustan Times, Prasanth clarified that it was just a normal post through which he wanted to inspire people.

Clarifying the intention behind his post, the HanuMan director said, "It was a very generic feeling I had and I thought about posting it." He shared that his post was inspired by his experiences of facing rejections early in his career, which ultimately led to the creation of his successful film, Hanu-Man.

"Had people not rejected me in my initial years, I wouldn’t have ended up making 'Hanu-Man.' I was feeling grateful because had I done any of the films that I had previously pitched to other actors, 'Hanu-Man' would have never happened. I try to put up posts to inspire people. That sentence is almost like a quote from which anyone can take inspiration. But on social media only 10 per cent, I think, got inspired and the remaining 90 per cent are trying to (baselessly) connect the dots," he added.

One day you realise every rejection was a blessing in disguise! :) — Prasanth Varma (@PrasanthVarma) July 8, 2024

"I hadn’t posted anything because whatever you post gets interpreted in a number of ways and you cannot control it. A lot of times I don’t post anything [out of the fear] of being misinterpreted," the director further stated.

Prasanth said he is still in touch with Ranveer and they are 'cordial' with each other.