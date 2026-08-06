Pranit More Announces Comeback Special Ghayal 2 Months After ₹370 Biryani Controversy, Netizens Say 'Similar To Samay Raina's Still Alive'

Comedian Pranit More is set to return to the stand-up stage months after the controversy surrounding the viral Rs 370 biryani row. On Wednesday (August 5), the comedian announced his new stand-up special, Ghayal, revealing that the show will explore everything he went through after the backlash that followed the incident.

Sharing the poster of Ghayal on Instagram, Pranit wrote, "GHAYAL. I can’t change what happened, but I can choose who I become because of it. Ghayal is the story of that journey. Beginning in Mumbai."

Soon after the post went live, reactions poured in across social media. While many wished him well, others felt the announcement closely resembled Samay Raina 's comeback.

One user commented, "You are not Samay Raina...don't try to be him. You are not good at this. Why do people assume that they can spark a trashy controversy, make a comeback, and expect everyone to just forgive and forget?"

Another wrote, "Everyone knew he would pull something similar to what Samay did."

A third user said, "Samay’s cancellation was uncalled for. His was valid. ghayal?!" while another commented, "He thinks he can copy Samay."

Despite the criticism, several fans welcomed Pranit's return to stand-up comedy. One fan wrote, "Missed you bhau. So happy to see you back after a long time."

Another commented, "Ohhh bhaisahab, finallyyyyy! It's genuinely so good to see you back. Thank you for coming back. Take good care of yourself. We'll always be rooting for you and we're truly proud to be die-hard fans of a true gentleman like you."

What was the ₹370 biryani controversy?

The controversy began in June during one of Pranit More's crowd-work shows when an audience member, identified as Himanshu Jangra, narrated an incident from a date. He claimed he had spent around Rs 370 on chicken biryani for a woman and later expected to "recover" the money by dropping her home.

During the exchange, Pranit laughed along with the audience and described it as "Peak Gurgaon content", triggering criticism on social media.

Following the backlash, Pranit apologised publicly, admitting that he should not have laughed at or encouraged the audience member's remarks. The controversy later escalated beyond social media, with the Maharashtra Cyber Police registering an FIR over the misogynistic remarks, while the National Commission for Women (NCW) also took suo motu cognisance of the matter.