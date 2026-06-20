Charcha Time: Pranit More's Comedy Row Sparks National Debate On Free Speech, Responsibility, & Workplace Fallout

Pranit More’s stand-up show has sparked a nationwide debate. What began as a crowd-work interaction led to social media outrage, an employee losing his job, and questions about where humour ends and responsibility begins. Satya Tirtharaj Ghosal moderates a debate

Ashish Any, Stand-up comedian

A comedian controls the stage, but they cannot fully control what audience members think or say. Crowd work is inherently unscripted, so holding a comedian entirely responsible for every audience remark is unfair.

Laughing at a controversial remark does not necessarily means normalising it. In comedy, people often laugh at the absurdity, awkwardness, or unexpected nature of a situation. Laughing at a remark does not automatically mean endorsing the underlying belief.

Comedians should respect the law and basic human decency, but comedy has always explored uncomfortable topics. If the boundaries become too restrictive, it can limit creativity and honest expression.

The intent behind a joke and its impact can be different things. Audiences interpret humour in different ways, and disagreement with a joke does not mean the right to make it should disappear.

That is ultimately a personal choice for the comedian. While some may choose to challenge such remarks, a comedian’s primary role is to entertain, not to act as a moral referee for every audience interaction.

Social media has absolutely changed the way stand-up comedy is judged. Short clips often strip away the full context of a performance. Something that makes sense within a live show can appear very different when viewed in isolation online.

And today, audiences often expect comedians to take clear positions on social issues, whereas their primary role has traditionally been entertainment. That expectation has grown significantly in recent years.

Public backlash can do encourage both accountability and discourage creative risk-taking, but excessive backlash can discourage experimentation. Comedy depends on taking risks, and not every controversial moment should be treated as evidence of harmful intent.

Koustav Sen, Advocate at Calcutta High Court

The remarks, as seen in the viral video, fall more within the realm of social and ethical criticism than a clear criminal offence. Indian law distinguishes between offensive speech and speech that amounts to criminal intimidation, harassment, or incitement. While the comments may be viewed as insensitive and problematic, not every objectionable statement attracts criminal liability. Legal consequences depend on the nature, context, and impact of the remarks rather than the venue where they were made. If speech crosses into harassment, intimidation, or incitement, legal action may follow. Indian law recognises consent as voluntary, informed, and unequivocal. Spending money on a meal, gift, or outing does not create any legal entitlement to intimacy or sexual access.

An employer's right to take disciplinary action depends on employment contracts, workplace policies, and the specific facts of the case. Many organisations extend their codes of conduct beyond the workplace where employee behaviour may affect the company's reputation. In the digital age, employers are increasingly required to assess the reputational impact of employee conduct. Decisions should be based on objective assessment rather than public pressure alone.

Neither freedom of expression nor an employer's right to protect its image is absolute. Any restriction on expression must be reasonable and proportionate, ensuring that legitimate concerns are addressed without unduly limiting personal freedoms.

Khushal Vaishy, HR consultant

From an HR perspective, the debate surrounding the "₹370 ki biryani" controversy highlights the growing intersection between personal conduct, workplace culture, and corporate reputation. Employees have a right to freedom of expression, but that freedom also comes with accountability. In today's digital age, personal comments made in public can quickly become associated with an employer, especially when they attract widespread attention. Companies therefore have a legitimate interest in assessing whether an employee's conduct aligns with organisational values.

At the same time, disciplinary action should never be based solely on social media outrage. Organisations must rely on established policies, codes of conduct, and a fair assessment of the facts. HR departments have a responsibility to balance the interests of both the company and the employee while ensuring due process.

The impact of an employee's public behaviour can extend beyond reputational concerns. Such incidents may influence how colleagues perceive workplace safety, inclusivity, and culture. If employees feel uncomfortable or believe certain attitudes are being tolerated, it can affect trust within the organisation. Companies should also distinguish between illegal conduct and behaviour that may be viewed as offensive or unethical.

When controversies go viral, HR must evaluate the employee's record, intent, and the broader impact of the incident before determining an appropriate course of action. The response should be proportionate to the circumstances rather than driven by public pressure alone.

Strong action against conduct perceived as sexist or insensitive can send a message that an organisation values respect, inclusivity, and employee well-being. However, such decisions must be carefully considered to ensure they are fair, justified, and consistent with the company's principles.