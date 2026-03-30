Prakash Raj's Mother Dies At 86 Due To Age-Related Ailments, Funeral To Take Place Today In Bengaluru

Veteran actor Prakash Raj is mourning the loss of his mother, Suvarnalatha, who passed away on Sunday morning (March 29) at the age of 86. She died at the family residence, leaving her loved ones and admirers saddened. The final rites are scheduled to take place in Bengaluru on Monday evening, several reports stated.

She reportedly died due to age-related ailments.

In the past, the actor had spoken about his mother’s health challenges. He had reportedly shared that she was diagnosed with a brain cyst and later underwent surgery, which unfortunately resulted in severe memory loss. Following the procedure, she reportedly struggled to recognise even close members of her family.

News of her passing has prompted an outpouring of condolences from fans and members of the film fraternity, many of whom have expressed their sympathies to the actor and his family during this difficult time.

Actor and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan mourned the loss on X. He wrote, I am deeply saddened to learn that the mother of the renowned actor Shri @prakashraaj, Smt. Suvarnalatha Garu, has passed away. I pray to the Almighty that her soul attains eternal peace. I extend my deepest condolences to Shri Prakash Raj Garu, who is grieving the loss of his mother, and to all the members of his family."

Suvarnalatha’s life was shaped by resilience and determination. Born in Karnataka, she endured several hardships from an early age. An orphan who came from a Christian family background, she reportedly began working as a nurse in a hospital during her youth. It was there that she met a man who had come for treatment. Their acquaintance gradually turned into a relationship, and the two eventually got married.

Prakash Raj with his late mother and other family members |

The couple went on to build a family together and had three children. Prakash Raj was their firstborn, followed by a daughter and a son. Over the years, Suvarnalatha remained a central figure in the family, supporting her children through various phases of their lives.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Prakash Raj has continued to remain active in the film industry with several notable projects. He recently appeared in films such as They Call Him OG and Devara: Part 1. His latest screen appearance was in Seetha Payanam.

Looking ahead, the actor is also expected to play a powerful role in an upcoming project featuring Mahesh Babu and directed by SS Rajamouli, tentatively titled Varanasi.