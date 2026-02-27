Prakash Raj No Longer Part Of Spirit? Exit Comes Days After He Called Creative Differences Reports With Sandeep Reddy Vanga 'Fake News'

Prakash Raj exits Spirit |

National Award-winning actor Prakash Raj, who was initially announced as a key cast member of the upcoming film Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and starring Prabhas and Triptii Dimri, was earlier reported to have been removed from the project due to 'creative differences.' The actor, however, dismissed the claims as 'fake news' on X, clarifying that he had not even begun shooting his portions for the film.

Prakash Raj No Longer Part Of Spirit?

Amid this, fresh reports have surfaced about his alleged exit from Spirit. While an official confirmation is still awaited, a Hindustan Times report stated that on Friday, Vanga unveiled a new character poster introducing Vivek Oberoi’s first look from the film.

The production house also shared a social media post tagging the actors, director, and key technicians associated with the project. Notably, Prakash Raj’s name was missing from the list, further fuelling speculation that he is no longer part of the film.

Earlier, reacting to the rumours of him quitting Spirit. Taking to his X handle (formerly Twitter) and wrote on February 9, "To all the toxic #Fakenews peddlers…. On #Spirit the movie. We have not even started shooting for my scenes, and you whatsup factories speculate stories. Grow up and have a life. #justasking."

Deepika Padukone Spirit Controversy

The film had earlier sparked controversy over Deepika Padukone's alleged casting as the female lead and her reported demand for an eight-hour workday after becoming a new mother. Reports suggested that after Vanga denied her request, Deepika quit the film and was subsequently replaced by Triptii Dimri.

About Spirit

Prabhas and Triptii Dimri-starrer Spirit is one of the most awaited films in Indian cinema and is expected to hit theatres in March 2027.