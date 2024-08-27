Prakash Raj On His Viral 'No Riots In Indonesia Because No RSS' Comment: 'Not My Statement, Right-Wingers Fabricate Them'

Prakash Raj | File photo

Actor Prakash Raj, who often makes headlines for his controversial statements, has slammed an X account and expressed outrage over a false comment attributed to him. The now-viral post claimed that Prakash Raj said riots don't happen in Indonesia because there is no RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh), an ideological parent organisation of the Bharatiya Janata Party. The actor also stated that he will take legal action.

The post quoted Prakash Raj saying, "In Indonesia, Muslims are 90 percent, Hindus are 2 percent. There are 11,000 temples. I have never heard of riots because there is no RSS there."

However, reacting to the post on X, the Singham actor clarified that it is not his statement and that the post is misleading.

"If it’s you @MeghUpdates.. or Who ever has created this.. own it up. THIS IS NOT MY STATEMENT don’t put your statements in my name."

If it’s you @MeghUpdates .. or Who ever has created this.. own it up. THIS IS NOT MY STATEMENT don’t put your statements in my name #justasking https://t.co/uD9e3agRxm — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) August 26, 2024

During an interaction with The New Indian Express, Prakash Raj revealed that he will take legal action against those spreading false news. He also said that he has complained to X about the "deliberate smear campaign" against him.

"I am contacting my lawyers, and we will push for legal action against this person on Tuesday. This is a common strategy. Right-wingers fabricate such statements and use social media to propagate their falsehoods. The narrative is to project me as someone who is against Hindus. I am against the BJP, Modi and Amit Shah. They are trying to use this false statement to project me as a person who is against Hindus,' the actor said.

Prakash Raj is a vocal critic of PM Modi and his government. He often shares his views and opinions on various social and political issues. Also, he is no stranger to controversies, given his outspoken nature when it comes to sharing his political views.

The actor frequently finds himself entangled in such situations. Because of all this, he is often accused of being "anti-Hindu" and "anti-national."