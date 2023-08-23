Prakash Raj Congratulates ISRO For Successful Chandrayaan 3 Mission After Allegedly Mocking Ex-ISRO Chief

Actor-politician Prakash Raj congratulated Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for successful Chandrayaan 3 mission. For the unversed, he was booked on August 22 for allegedly mocking India's ambitious third lunar mission.

"PROUD MOMENT for INDIA and to Humankind.. 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿Thank you #ISRO #Chandrayaan3 #VikramLander and to everyone who contributed to make this happen .. may this guide us to Explore and Celebrate the mystery of our UNIVERSE .. #justasking," he wrote on his X (formerly called Twitter) account.

Prakash Raj made headlines on Monday after he allegedly trolled ex-ISRO chief K Sivan ahead of the Chandrayaan-3 landing. The Singham actor was criticised by netizens for his post which featured a caricature of Sivan pouring tea.

Along with the picture, he wrote, "BREAKING NEWS:- First picture coming from the Moon by #VikramLander Wowww #justasking." However, he was brutally trolled for his post and several netizens called the actor a 'sick person'. Some also said that he is 'representing the worst of India'.

After receiving hate on social media, he clarified that his post was misunderstood by trolls. "Hate sees only Hate... I was referring to a joke of #Armstrong times .. celebrating our kerala Chaiwala .. which Chaiwala did the TROLLS see ?? .. if you dont get a joke then the joke is on you .. GROW UP #justasking," he had shared.

Prakash Raj is quite active on social media and he often shares his views and opinions on various issues. He also often receives flak for his bold and controversial statements.

Meanwhile, Chandrayaan 3 made a touchdown near the south polar region of the Moon on Wednesday (August 23) and made history.

