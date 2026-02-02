 Prakambanam Box Office Collection Day 3: Ganapathi, Sagar Surya, Al Ameen's Horror-Comedy Film Sees 67% Growth, Mints ₹1.51 Crore
The Malayalam film Prakambanam, starring Ganapathi, Sagar Surya and Al Ameen, released on January 30, features Mallika Sukumaran, Azees Nedumangad and Rajesh Madhavan. Made on a budget of Rs 4-5 crore with minimal promotions, it earned Rs 0.38 crore on day one. Collections jumped to Rs 1.51 crore on Sunday from Rs 0.9 crore on Saturday, registering 67% growth.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, February 02, 2026, 02:31 PM IST
article-image
Prakambanam Box Office | Photo Via YouTube

The Malayalam film Prakambanam, starring Ganapathi, Sagar Surya, and Al Ameen, was released on January 30 and also features Mallika Sukumaran, Azees Nedumangad, and Rajesh Madhavan in pivotal roles. Despite minimal promotions and being made on a small budget, reportedly estimated at around Rs 4-5 crore, the film earned Rs 0.38 crore on its opening day and went on to perform fairly well over the weekend.

Prakambanam Box Office Collection Day 3

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Prakambanam collected Rs 1.51 crore on its first Sunday after earning Rs 0.9 crore on Saturday, registering an impressive 67% growth.

Despite facing tough competition from big releases like Mardaani 3, the Malayalam horror comedy managed to impress audiences.

Prakambanam Box Office Collection Day 4 Predictions

Early predictions for Day 4 (first Monday) stand at around Rs 0.1 crore, indicating a drop in collections.

Announced in April 2025, Prakambanam was described as a 'spooky college horror comedy.' The Malayalam film marks the solo directorial debut of Vijesh Panathur, who earlier co-directed Nadilalil Sundari Yamuna (2023).

The film also features one of the final appearances of Kalabhavan Navas, who passed away at the age of 51 on August 1, 2025, after being found unconscious at a hotel in Chottanikkara, Kerala. His death was confirmed at a nearby hospital due to cardiac arrest.

